AccuWeather: A mild Sunday, but watch for rain to return

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It will be a mild day with some sun and clouds on Sunday, but wet weather will return to start the work week.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 49.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly mild. A shower is possible after midnight. Lows 36-38.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with a bit of rain. The steadiest will fall during the morning. High 48.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain. Once again the steadiest is likely during the morning hours. High 49.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.
THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy and mild with rain developing. High 55.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and much colder. High 36.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High 38.
