AccuWeather: A Rather Quiet Week In Weather

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early cloud cover gives way to mostly sunny skies today. Winds were a bit blustery, but temperatures climbed to the mid 50's, the warmest day so far this month.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. Winds die down a bit, but it's still brisk and cold with lows dipping close to the freezing mark. The low in Philadelphia is a seasonable 33.

TUESDAY: Look for another mostly sunny and breezy day with a somewhat cooler high of 46. Wind chills will start in the 20s in the morning. Afternoon wind chills will hover in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will mix a few occasional clouds during the afternoon. The high improves slightly to 53.

THURSDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Some showers are possible at night. The high is mild ahead of any precipitation: 60.

FRIDAY: This is a mainly cloudy, breezy day with occasional showers and an unseasonably mild high of 66.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's breezy and cooler to start the weekend with a high around 52.

SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a mostly sunny day, albeit a little chilly. The high dips to 47.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. The high is around 52.
