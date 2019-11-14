Weather

AccuWeather: A Seasonable Friday, Then A Very Chilly Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sun today. Winds are lighter than yesterday and after a cold start, the afternoon climbed to 45 degrees. That's ten degrees warmer than yesterday, but still 12 degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies for most of the night. A touch of rain is possible overnight near the Shore, but the rest of the area remains dry. It's not as cold with a low of 32.

FRIDAY: Clouds give way to sun during the day and it's milder with a high of 53.

SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and colder again with a high of just 39.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. We're dry during the day, but still chilly with a high of just 42. Winds will also be a bit blustery with the strongest gusts over by the Shore. A bit of rain is possible later at night.

MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a period of rain possible. The best chance of rain is closer to the ocean. The high improves to 45.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Rain is possible. The high is 52.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, seasonable and pleasant day with a high around 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Video captures apparent dog theft in Chester
SEPTA officer injured in unprovoked attack: Officials
Mysterious odor traced back to PES refinery
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
Police: 2-year-old's death was a homicide, no arrests
Show More
Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz murder trial
Woman assaulted by driver in Northern Liberties
Firefighters battle blaze at own fire hall in Berks County
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic
New City Program Paints Boarded Doors and Windows
More TOP STORIES News