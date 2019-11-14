AccuWeather: A Seasonable Friday, Then A Very Chilly Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sun today. Winds are lighter than yesterday and after a cold start, the afternoon climbed to 45 degrees. That's ten degrees warmer than yesterday, but still 12 degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies for most of the night. A touch of rain is possible overnight near the Shore, but the rest of the area remains dry. It's not as cold with a low of 32.
FRIDAY: Clouds give way to sun during the day and it's milder with a high of 53.
SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and colder again with a high of just 39.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase. We're dry during the day, but still chilly with a high of just 42. Winds will also be a bit blustery with the strongest gusts over by the Shore. A bit of rain is possible later at night.
MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a period of rain possible. The best chance of rain is closer to the ocean. The high improves to 45.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 50.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Rain is possible. The high is 52.
THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, seasonable and pleasant day with a high around 52.
