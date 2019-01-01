WEATHER

AccuWeather: A Seasonably Chilly Return To Work and School

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., January 1, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It didn't feel at all like the start of a new year today, but rather a fast forward right into spring! High temps reached the 60s in many areas and fell just a few degrees short of the records set back in 2005. Here in Philadelphia we reached 61 at 10am. The record for Philadelphia is 64.

TONIGHT: We get some clearing, but colder air continues to march into the region. It's brisk, too, with a low around 33.

WEDNESDAY: This is a brisk and colder day with sun giving way to increasing clouds. The afternoon high is 43. Some snow showers are possible at night in the Poconos.

THURSDAY: A northern branch disturbance will push through the area early Thursday morning and could touch off a rain shower for southern areas and a snow shower for northern areas like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. At this time. it does not look like a big concern. Clouds will give way to some sun with a somewhat milder high around 48.

FRIDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Some rain arrives at night. The high is 47.

SATURDAY: Look for clouds and periods of rain The high hits 50.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 51. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.

MONDAY: More clouds build into the region. The high is 49.

TUESDAY: Look for clouds and a chance of rain with a high around 48.
