AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We're starting our day with areas of fog. We'll see periods of rain today. It's mild with a high of 56. Temperatures hold in the mid fifties overnight.
TUESDAY: It's very mild with a high of 64. Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's breezy, with still some rain at times, especially in the afternoon. High 64.
WEDNESDAY: Temperatures overnight plunge from 64 to 35. We'll see some wet snow to start us off. Temperatures in the Lehigh Valley will hover around the freezing mark in the morning. Clouds will give way to some sunshine. It turns brisk and much colder. High 40. Wind chills in the 30's.
THURSDAY: It's even colder with mostly sunny skies and a high of only 35 and wind chills in the 20's.
FRIDAY: Clouds will increase through the day. Rain arrives at night. High 45.
SATURDAY: It's a mild and cloudy day with some rain possible. High 59.
SUNDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's breezy with some showers around. High 52.
