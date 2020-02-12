AccuWeather: A Spotty Shower Today, Downpours On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies with more clouds to the south of Philadelphia and the best chance of sunny breaks to the north. It's humid with a spotty shower at times. The high is 82.
TONIGHT: A few more evening showers are possible this evening. Otherwise, it's a mainly cloudy, muggy night with a low of 72.
THURSDAY: Showers redevelop before dawn in some spots and continue off-and-on throughout the day and into the evening. At times, downpours are possible is what will be an oppressively humid air mass. Some areas could see some flash flooding, mainly on streets and in typical poor drainage areas. Some areas could get as much as 2 inches. The high is 82.
FRIDAY: An early shower can't be ruled out, especially south of I-95, but overall, this is a transition day with clouds giving way to sun and a more comfortable afternoon. Look for lower humidity and a high of 78.
SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, but it likely stays dry during the day. The high is a pleasant, below-average 77. Humidity is low. A shower can't be ruled out at night.
SUNDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy day at this point, with some showers possible at times. It's somewhat humid with a high of 80.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. We have lower humidity and a pleasant high of 81.
TUESDAY: Look for another nice, mostly sunny day with a comfortable high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: The beat goes on with another comfortable day. Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high of 76.
