AccuWeather: A Sunny, Comfortable Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cloudy, damp and cool day with highs only in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Any lingering showers taper quickly this evening and we get partial clearing overnight. The low is a bit colder at 37.

THURSDAY: Nice weather returns. Look for sun, a few clouds and a milder high of 60. This will be a perfect day to get outdoors and shake off some of that cabin fever, as long as we're maintaining social distance, of course!

FRIDAY: Clouds roar right back during the morning with the change of some light rain. Clouds break a bit in the afternoon. It's breezy with a mild high of 65.

SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies with a chance of more rain at times. The high cools to 52.

SUNDAY: Clouds will linger and a leftover shower is still possible. The high zips all the way up to a warm 70.

MONDAY: It's a nice start to the work week. Clouds mix with sun. The high is a comfortable 60.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another seasonably comfortable high of 60.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds gather again and another round of spring time rain appears likely. The high again around 60.

