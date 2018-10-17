AccuWeather: A Sunny, Windy Wednesday

We have lots of sunshine across the region today, but it's still chilly and very windy with gusts into the 30s and perhaps the 40s this afternoon, which could toss some trash cans and branches onto roads this afternoon. The high is 63.TONIGHT: Look for clear skies with some blustery winds into the 20s at times overnight. The low in Philadelphia is 40 with many suburbs dipping into the 30s. Frost is possible in northern areas like the Poconos by dawn, although it will likely be too windy to allow frost in our more immediate northwest suburbs.THURSDAY: After a cold start, we get a chillier afternoon. Look for plenty of sun again, but continued brisk winds and a high of just 51. The winds die down at night and overnight, frost is possible across a broader range of neighborhoods, including sections of Pennsylvania and central South Jersey.FRIDAY: A cold start gives way to another cool afternoon, although not as chilly as Thursday. Look for morning sun giving way increasing clouds during the day. The high is 59. A shower is possible at night.SATURDAY: We have lots of clouds and some spotty rain and drizzle in the morning. Drying is likely in the afternoon with some sun returning. The high improves slightly to 64.SUNDAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine, but behind a passing front, another shot of cooler air arrives. Eagles fans should see some bright conditions during the game against the Panthers (the same goes for Union fans in Chester), but it's a brisk and chilly day with a high of just 51. Bundle up, fans!MONDAY: It looks like a sunny start to the new work week. The high hits 53.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a slightly milder high of 56.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and cool again. The high stops around 52.