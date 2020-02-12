AccuWeather: A Tad Cooler Thursday and Friday, Weekend Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit 56 degrees, the warmest day of the year. It was also the first time since Christmas that we had two days in a row in the 50s.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a relatively mild low of 38.
THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun at times. Our high reaches 49, although an occasional breeze will make it feel cooler.
FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and seasonable with another high of 46.
SATURDAY: Clouds thicken with periods of rain. It may start as a bit of wet snow at the outset north and west of Philadelphia, but a change back to rain should occur quickly. The high climbs to 54.
SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with additional rain likely. The high hits 51.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are still possible. The high remains mild: 52.
TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Its mostly cloudy with rain possible. The high hits 44.
