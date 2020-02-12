AccuWeather: A tale of two seasons this weekend

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds build overnight and another round of patchy fog is likely by morning, along with the usual related drizzle. The low dips to 60.

FRIDAY: We're in for yet another foggy morning followed by another brighter afternoon with at least some sun breaking through. The main difference is that it won't be quite as warm with a high of 71, but that's still well above average. It's also still a bit muggy.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine and our temperatures rebound a bit ahead of an approaching front. We're going for a high of 74. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry.

SUNDAY: A front that's spent days stalled just to our north finally drops through the region and we'll all feel the change. Look for a lot more clouds, limited sun and much cooler air in place with a high only reaching around 57. Another spotty shower is possible.

MONDAY: We're in for a rapid rebound with a southerly wind kicking in and bumping our temperatures well north of normal. Look for a mix of clouds with occasional sunny breaks and a warm high of 73. Another shower is possible, but like the last few days, it's only about a 20% chance so most areas will miss out on this.

TUESDAY: A cold front arrives with more clouds than sun and either showers or a period of steady rain developing late in the day. Our high slips to 69.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds may break for a little sun at times, but it's breezy and a lot cooler with a high of 62.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We remains cool with a high of just 60.

