weather

AccuWeather: A taste of summer later this week

EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: A taste of summer later this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures today made it into the low 70s with a few showers north and west of the city. If you're looking for warmer temperatures, you'll like what's in store for this week.

TONIGHT: A few showers this evening, especially north and west of the city. Clouds will stick around tonight with some clearing by Monday morning, low 53.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible, especially north of the city, high 75.

TUESDAY: A beautiful day! Look for mostly sunny skies as temperatures start to climb, high 78.

WEDNESDAY: The dry weather pattern continues with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s across the region. Here in Philadelphia we're forecasting a high of 85 which is 10 degrees above average.

THURSDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds, high 87.

FRIDAY: The summerlike warmth continues. We're expecting clouds and sunshine, high 85. Later in the day Friday clouds may increase with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures remain very warm, high 88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, high 86.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire consumes 900 acres in South Jersey
Suspect sought after employee found dead in Delaware
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in Delaware
Gathering limits to go up in Pennsylvania on Monday
Flag football league empowering girls in Montco
Community campaigns to change street name with controversial history
Kenney provides 'next steps' in mishandling of MOVE remains
Show More
CDC recommends kids keep masks on at school this year
It's down to 3 on 'American Idol'
Joe Girardi, Jean Segura have confrontation as Philadelphia Phillies lose to Toronto Blue Jays
Skate park fire forces road closures on I-95
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
More TOP STORIES News