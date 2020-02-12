AccuWeather: A Warm May Weekend, Some Showers Around

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw a mixture of clouds and sunshine today, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a piece of energy rolled through behind yesterday's windy rainstorm. The high in Philadelphia hit 67 degrees. That's just two degrees shy of the average high for May 1st.
TONIGHT: A lingering shower or thundershower is possible in the evening, but we see clearing overnight. The low is a relatively mild 52.
SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's breezy and mild with a pleasant high of 72. A shower is possible, but not until late at night.
SUNDAY: A shower can't be ruled out early, but most of the day is dry. Sun will give way to increasing clouds and it's still warm with a high of 74. Showers or a period of rain is possible at night.
MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to some sunshine. The high drops to 69.
TUESDAY: Sun will mix with some patchy clouds. The high dips a bit to 62.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds gather again and some rain is possible. It's also a lot cooler with our high dipping to 60.
THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun. It's still cool with a high around 62.
FRIDAY: Clouds gather again and more rain is possible, especially later in the afternoon and at night. The high is 64.
