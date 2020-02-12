Weather

AccuWeather: A Warm May Weekend, Some Showers Around

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw a mixture of clouds and sunshine today, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a piece of energy rolled through behind yesterday's windy rainstorm. The high in Philadelphia hit 67 degrees. That's just two degrees shy of the average high for May 1st.

TONIGHT: A lingering shower or thundershower is possible in the evening, but we see clearing overnight. The low is a relatively mild 52.

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's breezy and mild with a pleasant high of 72. A shower is possible, but not until late at night.

SUNDAY: A shower can't be ruled out early, but most of the day is dry. Sun will give way to increasing clouds and it's still warm with a high of 74. Showers or a period of rain is possible at night.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to some sunshine. The high drops to 69.

TUESDAY: Sun will mix with some patchy clouds. The high dips a bit to 62.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds gather again and some rain is possible. It's also a lot cooler with our high dipping to 60.

THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun. It's still cool with a high around 62.

FRIDAY: Clouds gather again and more rain is possible, especially later in the afternoon and at night. The high is 64.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
Philly police change modified arrest policy for non-violent offenders
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Daily NJ deaths surpass NY for a second day
Philly Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
Show More
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection
Man who dismembered teen dies from ruptured aortic aneurysm
'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend
More TOP STORIES News