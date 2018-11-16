WEATHER

AccuWeather: A Weekend Chill

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 16, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The early season winter storm is history. But, it was cold today, with a high of only 45. That's 11 degrees below average. And, the winter chill continues through the weekend. Even colder air moves in next week.

TONIGHT: It's mainly clear with a low of 334 in Philadelphia and some suburbs into the 20s. Be careful, any snow melt on untreated roads will get icy.

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 47. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.

SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have increasing clouds with a high of just 45. It's dry but chilly for the Philadelphia Marathon. A passing shower or snow shower is possible at night.

MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Overall, this is looking like a rather cloudy, cool day with a high of just 49.

TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 45.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It'll be cool, but dry for the big travel day before Thanksgiving. The high is 38.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but very cold morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning lows in the upper 20s and a temperature around 40 at parade's end. Look for partly sunny skies with a chilly high of 42.

FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny, slightly milder afternoon for Black Friday shoppers. Look for a high around 48.

------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Gov. Murphy responds to criticism over NJ storm response
6abc School Closings and Delays
November Storms Updates and Forecasts
PennDOT readies for snow, icy covered roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Reports slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Lower Moreland principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Wilmington police officer charged after standoff
Mixup leaves Trenton schools without security guards
Show More
Road closures for 2018 Philadelphia Marathon
2-year-old cancer patient in Pa. meets her organ donor
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
State police wake up drivers during I-78 traffic nightmare
GoFundMe refunding 'Pay It Forward' money to all 14K donors
More News