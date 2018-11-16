AccuWeather: A Weekend Chill

The early season winter storm is history. But, it was cold today, with a high of only 45. That's 11 degrees below average. And, the winter chill continues through the weekend. Even colder air moves in next week.TONIGHT: It's mainly clear with a low of 334 in Philadelphia and some suburbs into the 20s. Be careful, any snow melt on untreated roads will get icy.SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 47. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have increasing clouds with a high of just 45. It's dry but chilly for the Philadelphia Marathon. A passing shower or snow shower is possible at night.MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Overall, this is looking like a rather cloudy, cool day with a high of just 49.TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 45.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It'll be cool, but dry for the big travel day before Thanksgiving. The high is 38.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but very cold morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning lows in the upper 20s and a temperature around 40 at parade's end. Look for partly sunny skies with a chilly high of 42.FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny, slightly milder afternoon for Black Friday shoppers. Look for a high around 48.------