AccuWeather: A weekend with both a Fall and Summer feel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows ranging from 55 to 62. Dewpoints will fall into the comfortable 50s for most locations by late tonight and you could easily open the windows.
SATURDAY: High pressure will be the driver tomorrow and the circulation around it will provide a noticeable easterly wind to the region, especially along the coast as it comes off of the frictionless ocean. Inland winds around 7-14mph but at the coast 10-20mph. Dewpoints will be in the mid 50s so very comfortable and highs only around 74, typical of late September. Sunshine will mix with clouds.
SUNDAY: Winds turn more southerly and therefore an increase in moisture in the form of dewpoints. The day will start off fairly comfortable with dewpoints in the low 60s, but by evening they will be rising to the upper 60s. This could lead to a touch of low clouds or fog first thing Sunday, especially along the coast. Otherwise the day will feature more clouds than sun, but not a completely cloudy day. Temperatures will be much warmer reaching the low 80s.
MONDAY: A cold front comes through Sunday night with little fanfare opening the door to an amazing mid September week. Highs from Monday through Thursday of next week in the low 70s to near 80 with abundant sunshine and low humidity.
TUESDAY: Look for another nice, mostly sunny day with a comfortable and cooler high of 72.
WEDNESDAY: The beat goes on with another bright, comfortable day. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies with a nice high of 76.
THURSDAY: Can you stand yet another decent day? Look for a mix of clouds and sun, a nice breeze and comfortable, warm high of 81.
FRIDAY: Finally, unsettled weather returns to the forecast. Clouds give way to some sunny breaks with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. The high is 78.
