AccuWeather: A Windy Wednesday

We had filtered sunshine through high clouds today with afternoon highs holding in the mid to upper 50s. That is about 10 degrees below the normal highs for this time of year. At times it has been breezy with a northwest wind 8-16mph.TONIGHT: Look for patchy clouds and gradually dropping temperatures. he overnight low in Philadelphia is 46 with some suburbs closer to 40.WEDNESDAY: It turns increasingly windy as a cold front will move through in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to about 63 ahead of the front and then, with winds throughout the atmospheric column all aligned out of the west-northwest, we'll be able to tap into winds of 35-40mph higher up in the atmosphere and bring them down to the surface as things become very well mixed. Its not out of the question to see a gust to 45mph in some spots.THURSDAY: Winds remain elevated overnight Wednesday in the 10-20mph range and with cold air advection pulling in even chillier temps we'll see lows on Thursday morning in the mid 30s for outlying suburbs to just 40 here in Center City. A freeze is likely in the Poconos, but winds will be high enough to prevent a frost in the northwest suburbs. Wind chill temps on Thursday morning will be near freezing! Highs on Thursday only hit 51 despite plenty of sunshine. A real fall chill!FRIDAY: Look for a sunrise temperature around 37 in Philadelphia with some suburbs even colder. Frost is likely for the first time this season in some areas. The day starts with sunshine, followed by increasing clouds. A shower is possible later at night. The high moderates to 59.SATURDAY: Another system arrives, bringing lots of clouds and some spotty rain and drizzle in the morning. Drying is possible in the afternoon with some sun returning. The high improves slightly to 64.SUNDAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine as the latest boundary slides away from us to the east. Eagles fans should see some sun during the game against the Panthers, but it's a blustery and chilly day with a high of just 51.MONDAY: It looks like a sunny start to the new work week. The high hits 51.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day. The high climbs to around 58.