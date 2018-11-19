AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day

A weak clipper system is approaching from the Ohio Valley and we've seen fog and haze for parts of the area out ahead it along with an uptick in temperatures. Philadelphia has reached 51 this afternoon, which is pretty close to seasonable.TONIGHT: Clouds increase and a few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible overnight. Winds remain on the light side. The low is 41.TUESDAY: Clouds should give way to some afternoon sun. The high is still relatively pleasant: 52.WEDNESDAY: All eyes will be on an approaching Arctic front that will arrive in the afternoon hours. Ahead of the front, we reach a high of 46 with a noticeable westerly breeze. If you are traveling north toward the Poconos this front could bring a brief snow shower so be on the lookout for that. For the rest of our region expecting the dry airmass in place to keep much else happening aside from a few flurries.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It is much colder in the morning with sunrise temperatures in the low 20s. It will also be very windy Wear plenty of extra layers and bring all your extra gear if you're headed to the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Parade. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but by noon, we'll probably still be in the upper 20s. The afternoon high is just 29, the coldest Thanksgiving since 1901. Wind chills will be in the teens during the day.FRIDAY: It's still mostly sunny, but still cold. The temperature at dawn will be about 20! Obviously, if you have plans to be out early shopping, you'll want all your extra gear and plenty of layers, especially if you'll be waiting in line for stores to open. The afternoon high is just 36.SATURDAY: Milder air returns, but so do the clouds which will be increasing through the day. Some showers are possible at times, mainly in the afternoon and night. The high improves to 51.SUNDAY: Clouds are still in play. Some more rain is possible, especially early. The high is 56.MONDAY: We still have a good deal of clouds around with a shower possible. The high is 52.------