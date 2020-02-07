AccuWeather: After A Stormy Day, Winds Diminish Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a wild weather day! Tornado warnings this morning with widespread wind damage gave way to plunging temperatures and late afternoon snow showers.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will be in the 30s for your evening out with a low of 29 by dawn. Wind chills drop into the upper teens and mid 20s.
SATURDAY: Finally, we get a dry day! Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a seasonable 43. A late night flurry or sprinkle is possible.
SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some more sprinkles and flurries, mainly in the morning. The afternoon high improves to 48 with some sunny breaks possible.
MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with rain likely at times and a mild afternoon high of 51.
TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some additional rain possible, mainly in the morning. The high is 49.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 46.
THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again and more rain is possible (what else is new?!). Look for a high around 45.
FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely with a somewhat cooler high around 43.
