AccuWeather: After A Stormy Day, Winds Diminish Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a wild weather day! Tornado warnings this morning with widespread wind damage gave way to plunging temperatures and late afternoon snow showers.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will be in the 30s for your evening out with a low of 29 by dawn. Wind chills drop into the upper teens and mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Finally, we get a dry day! Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a seasonable 43. A late night flurry or sprinkle is possible.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some more sprinkles and flurries, mainly in the morning. The afternoon high improves to 48 with some sunny breaks possible.

MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with rain likely at times and a mild afternoon high of 51.

TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some additional rain possible, mainly in the morning. The high is 49.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 46.

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again and more rain is possible (what else is new?!). Look for a high around 45.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely with a somewhat cooler high around 43.
