AccuWeather: After Record Warmth Today, Slightly Cooler Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 7:00pm. It's been a very windy day with record warmth. Philadelphia hit 83 degrees today, breaking the old record of 80 set 100 years ago.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds diminishing overnight. Lows 46-49.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Mostly sunny, slightly breezy and nice. Although not as warm as Friday. High 70.
SUNDAY (PALM SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy, breezy and damp with some rain. A thunderstorm is possible. High 68.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 56.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 60.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning milder again. There's a slight chance of a shower during the afternoon. High 65.
THURSDAY: At this point, for the Phillies home opener it looks mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High 50.
FRIDAY: Blustery and unseasonably cold, with a high of only 47 degrees. Don't put the winter coats away yet!
