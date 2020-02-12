weather

AccuWeather: Afternoon rain today, freezing rain in the Poconos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Increasing clouds and afternoon rain are the weather headlines on our New Year's Day. The high is a chilly 40.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect in the Poconos from 2pm today until 1am Saturday. Freezing rain is likely this afternoon and tonight with icy roads a definite possibility.

TONIGHT: Rain will continue this evening before tapering off during the overnight hours. About a half-inch is expected across most of the area with .75" in South Jersey, a moderate amount which is not expected to produce flooding other than the usual ponding and puddling on poor drainage roads whenever a steadier rainfall develops.

SATURDAY: A leftover shower is possible very early in the morning, especially near the coast. Otherwise, we see clouds giving way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon with a milder high of 55.

SUNDAY: Clouds return with periods of rain at times. The high is a cooler 43.

MONDAY: Look for a nice, partly sunny start to the first work week of 2021 with a chilly high of 43.

TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun. The high is 47, somewhat mild for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a good-looking, mostly sunny and mild day with another high of 47.

THURSDAY: Clouds will increase and there could be some rain arriving by night fall. The high is 50.

FRIDAY: Clouds are dominant. A period of rain is possible. The high is still mild for January: 50.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
More TOP STORIES News