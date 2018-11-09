AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain This Evening, Wintry Winds Saturday

The heavy rain moved in this afternoon and is hitting the region during the rush hour. Tons of leaves have fallen over the last week and those will only add to the problem. Leaf clogged drains will lead to flooded roadways in spots and wet leaves can make for very slippery driving.TONIGHT: The heaviest rain exits between 8 and 9pm, with just a few showers lingering until the midnight hour. Rainfall totals still on the order of 0.75" to 1.5". The low is a chilly 42. The winds begin to pick up overnight.SATURDAY: We see partly sunny skies, but it's much cooler with a blustery, cold wind. The high is 44, but with wind gusts near 40 mph, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s! For those of you who've been pining for winter weather, it will feel it like on Saturday!SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high hits just 46. Dress for winter if you're heading to the night time Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 50. It will probably start to rain at night.TUESDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and rain at times, along with a blustery wind as a coastal storm moves up the eastern seaboard. The high hits 55.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns behind that departing storm, but whipping around behind the storm's west side will leave us with a blustery and cold day. The high is just 41. Winds will gust 40-50 mph with wind chills stuck in the 30s.THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and still chilly with another high around 44.FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a slightly improved high around 50.