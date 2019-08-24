AccuWeather Alert: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows 55-64.
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 78.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 77.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly more humid. A shower is possible late in the day. High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 85.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid. High 86.
