AccuWeather Alert: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 80.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows 55-64.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 78.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 77.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly more humid. A shower is possible late in the day. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 85.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid. High 86.

