Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Showers Clear Tonight, Bright Sunshine Saturday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had plenty of clouds around with showers and temperatures stuck in the 60s much of the day. What a change after a heat wave!

TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's a great evening to head out on the town. Humidity is low. We'll slip into the low 70s by about 9 or 10 o'clock tonight. The overnight low is a cooler 63.

SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and a high around 80.

SUNDAY: A front pushes back toward us from the south and this will probably provide more cloud cover with some sun poking through at times. A brief shower and some drizzle is possible, especially near the coast. The high is only 78.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with only occasional sun. We get another moderate high of 75.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slight uptick in humidity. A shower is possible at times, mainly in the afternoon. The high inches up to 79.

WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partial sunshine and a possible thunderstorm. The high is a warmer 83.

THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, humid day with another thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 87.

FRIDAY: It's partly sunny, still humid and still warm. Our high stops around 84.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
Camden County seeing more reports of spotted lanternfly
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
Carjacking near Temple campus caught on tape; 2 men sought
Suspect's bail not revoked in fatal stabbing of real estate developer
Show More
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
Record-breaking crowd expected at the Linc for USWNT friendly match
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
More TOP STORIES News