AccuWeather Alert: Showers Clear Tonight, Bright Sunshine Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had plenty of clouds around with showers and temperatures stuck in the 60s much of the day. What a change after a heat wave!
TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's a great evening to head out on the town. Humidity is low. We'll slip into the low 70s by about 9 or 10 o'clock tonight. The overnight low is a cooler 63.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and a high around 80.
SUNDAY: A front pushes back toward us from the south and this will probably provide more cloud cover with some sun poking through at times. A brief shower and some drizzle is possible, especially near the coast. The high is only 78.
MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with only occasional sun. We get another moderate high of 75.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slight uptick in humidity. A shower is possible at times, mainly in the afternoon. The high inches up to 79.
WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partial sunshine and a possible thunderstorm. The high is a warmer 83.
THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, humid day with another thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 87.
FRIDAY: It's partly sunny, still humid and still warm. Our high stops around 84.
