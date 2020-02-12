AccuWeather Alert: Snow showers linger Tuesday

Bands of intense snow are pivoting west across our area, with snowfall rates as high as 2-3" per hour! Some of these areas in the Lehigh Valley already have 12-15" and can easily add an additional 6 inches. Heavy bands will linger into the early evening with near whiteout conditions and treacherous travel. Closer to the city, we have a steady snow that will last into the night, but then taper to snow showers for the day tomorrow. Additional snowfall over the next 24 hours in the city expected to be around 2-4" with a coating to 2" for South Jersey.
TONIGHT: Periods of snow will continue across much of the region, although the intensity and rate of accumulation will slacken off. Travel will probably still be difficult. The low is 30.
TUESDAY: Clouds will still be circulating through the region around our slowly departing storm and lingering snow showers and flurries are also likely, perhaps bringing an additional coating to an inch or two. It will also be breezy and cold with a high of just 35 and wind chills in the 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. It's still till breezy and cold. The high is 36.
THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 38. It won't be quite as breezy.
FRIDAY: Some rain is possible in the morning, with breaks of late day sunshine. The high climbs to 42.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high drops to 37.
SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for a possible storm. But, it 's strength and track is uncertain. The high drops to 35.
MONDAY: It's windy and bitterly cold. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 23, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
