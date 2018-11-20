AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day

Clouds give way to increasing sunshine. It's breezy and still relatively mild. The high is 52.TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies and much colder temperatures. The low is 32 in Philadelphia with many suburbs in the upper 20s.WEDNESDAY: All eyes will be on an approaching Arctic front that will arrive in the afternoon hours. Ahead of it, we reach a high of 46 with a noticeable westerly breeze. If you're traveling north toward the Poconos this front could bring a brief snow shower so be on the lookout for that. For the rest of our region, we're essentially dry but chilly with a few flurries around. Look for sunshine and patchy clouds, otherwise.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It's much colder in the morning with sunrise temperatures in the low 20s. It will also be very windy. Wear plenty of extra layers and bring all your extra gear if you're headed to the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Parade. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but by noon, we'll probably still be in the mid 20s. The afternoon high is just 29, the coldest Thanksgiving since 1901. Wind chills will be in the teens during the day.FRIDAY: It's still mostly sunny, but still cold. The temperature at dawn will be about 18! Obviously, if you have plans to be out early shopping, you'll want all your extra gear and plenty of layers, especially if you'll be waiting in line for stores to open. The afternoon high is just 36.SATURDAY: Milder air returns, but so do the clouds which will be increasing through the day. Some showers are possible at times, mainly in the afternoon and night. The high improves to 51.SUNDAY: Clouds are still in play. Some more rain is possible, especially early. The high is 58.MONDAY: We still have a good deal of clouds around with some more rain possible. The high is 54.TUESDAY: More rain can't be ruled out with cloudy skies otherwise and a cooler high around 47.------