AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving, Still Cold For Shoppers On Friday

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., November 21, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Look for a sunny, but cold Thanksgiving with temperatures in the low 20s in the morning and a high of only 30. With winds running 10-20 mph, wind chills will be in the teens all day. Bring all your extra gear to the Parade in the morning, including blankets!

TONIGHT: The winds die down, but it's still very cold. Look for clear skies and a low in Philadelphia of just 18. Some suburbs could dip into the low teens.

FRIDAY: It's mostly sunny, but still cold. The temperature at dawn will be about 18! Obviously, if you have plans to be out early shopping, you'll want all your extra gear and plenty of layers, especially if you'll be waiting in line for stores to open. The afternoon high is just 35.

SATURDAY: Milder air returns, but so do the clouds which will be increasing through the day. Rain moves in mainly in the afternoon and night. It could begin as some brief freezing rain or sleet in the Poconos and other far northern areas before changing to rain. The high improves to 53.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. It's a bit breezy. The high improves slightly to 59.

MONDAY: We have a good deal of clouds around with some periods of rain likely. The high is 54.

TUESDAY: Some sun returns, but it's windy and cooler with a high of just 47.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a chilly high around 44.

THURSDAY: It's partly sunny, brisk and chilly. The high: 44.
