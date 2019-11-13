Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Wind Chills Today and Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have lots of sunshine today, but bitter cold and blustery winds. Look for a high of just 36. Winds will be in the 10-20 mph range, especially in the morning and that gives us wind chills in the teens and 20s as we move through the day.

TONIGHT: It's mainly clear with a few patchy clouds around. The cold air is still in place with a low of 25 in Philadelphia and some outlying suburbs dipping as low as 20.

THURSDAY: The cold air is still around at dawn with morning lows in the 20s, but it gets slightly more comfortable in the afternoon with a high of 47. Early clouds give way to a good deal of sun through most of the day.

FRIDAY: This is a mainly sunny, milder end to the work week with a high of 53.

SATURDAY: Colder air makes a brief comeback for the start of the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of just 39.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and so does our high temperature, at least a little. We get to about 44. Winds will be a bit blustery, especially near the coast. Bundle up for the Eagles game!

MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with some rain possible at times. The high is a milder 50.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 54.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower is possible. The high is 56.

