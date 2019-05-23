Weather

Accuweather Alert: Clearing Skies Tonight, Sunny Holiday Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken line of thunderstorms raced through the area late this afternoon, weakening as it pushed east.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

EMBED More News Videos

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 23, 2019.



TONIGHT: A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible as a cold front sweeps through. Then, we dry out and clear overnight. The low is 65.

FRIDAY: This is a day of improvement with partly sunny skies, a comfortable breeze and an afternoon high of 79.

SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 78.

SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 89. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening.

MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 84.

TUESDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in and we heat up to a warm 89. It's somewhat sticky with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and a high of 92. Another late thunderstorm is also possible.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high eases to 88. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officer who shot unarmed man identified
NWS: Tornado landed in Bucks County Sunday night
SEPTA: Driver who broke railroad crossing arm made right decision
Philly special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
Glenolden man allegedly linked to drug overdose death arrested
Philly rolls out new interactive online paving map
Murdered woman's family visits baby who was cut from her womb
Show More
Police chief questions suspect's accounts on Maleah Davis
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple packing for trip
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Students place flags on Veterans' graves to honor Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News