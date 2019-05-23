Accuweather Alert: Clearing Skies Tonight, Sunny Holiday Weekend

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
TONIGHT: A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible as a cold front sweeps through. Then, we dry out and clear overnight. The low is 65.
FRIDAY: This is a day of improvement with partly sunny skies, a comfortable breeze and an afternoon high of 79.
SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 78.
SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 89. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 84.
TUESDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in and we heat up to a warm 89. It's somewhat sticky with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and a high of 92. Another late thunderstorm is also possible.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high eases to 88. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast