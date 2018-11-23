AccuWeather Alert: Climbing Out of the Cold, Rain Moves in Saturday

It's another day of abundant sunshine and cold temperatures. We started out in the teens at dawn and end up with a high of 33. That's 20 degrees below average. At least the winds have died down.TONIGHT: Stars give way to increasing clouds. The evening looks cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and then holding at about 28 for the overnight low.SATURDAY: Milder air returns, but so do the clouds which will be increasing through the day. Rain moves in during the afternoon (probably around 2 or 3 p.m. near Philadelphia) and stays with us until around midnight or so. It could begin as some brief freezing rain or sleet in the Poconos and other far northern areas before changing to rain. The high improves to 51.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. It's a bit breezy. The high improves slightly to 57. It will be relatively mild for the 1 p.m. Eagles game at the Linc.MONDAY: We have a good deal of clouds around with some periods of rain likely. The high is still seasonable: 54.TUESDAY: Some sun returns, but it's windy and cooler with a high of just 44.WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, brisk and chilly day with a high around 41.THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and still chilly. The high: 44.FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and another cool high around 46.------