WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold Moving In

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on January 30, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Brief, but intense snow squalls swept through this afternoon, reducing visibility and leaving quick, small accumulations of snow. Now, get ready for crashing temperatures.

RELATED: What is a snow squall?

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region between 7 p.m. tonight and 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind chills could go as low as -20 (that's 20 degrees below zero). This is dangerous cold. Hypothermia and frostbite will be threats.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures tonight will range from -4 in the outlying suburbs to 4 here in Center City. These numbers will be close to record lows. Wind chills will drop to between -20 and -5 across the region. Kids will need to be bundled up for the bus stop!

THURSDAY: This is a bitter cold day, possibly the worst so far this winter. Look for mostly sunny skies with a biting wind. The high is only 18. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day. This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.

FRIDAY: We have a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits in many neighborhoods, however, and the afternoon high is only about 22. Some snow showers are possible that could bring a coating to 1" accumulation.

SATURDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 38.

SUNDAY: Milder air arrives with clouds and sun and a high around 48.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy. The high is a lot milder: 52.

TUESDAY: Look for more clouds and another possible shower, but it's still very mild with a high of 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and another mild high of 58.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is a snow squall?
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Check School Closings and Delays
Dozens of cars collide on Route 222 during snow squall
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Who is Johnny "Doc" Dougherty?
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Police: Man indecently assaulted women in Center City
180 people arrested after 3-day anti-crime initiative in Philadelphia
Show More
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Wilmington police arrest man for numerous thefts from cars
3 people injured in house fire in Hunting Park
More News