AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold Moving In

Brief, but intense snow squalls swept through this afternoon, reducing visibility and leaving quick, small accumulations of snow. Now, get ready for crashing temperatures.A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region between 7 p.m. tonight and 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind chills could go as low as -20 (that's 20 degrees below zero). This is dangerous cold. Hypothermia and frostbite will be threats.TONIGHT: Low temperatures tonight will range from -4 in the outlying suburbs to 4 here in Center City. These numbers will be close to record lows. Wind chills will drop to between -20 and -5 across the region. Kids will need to be bundled up for the bus stop!THURSDAY: This is a bitter cold day, possibly the worst so far this winter. Look for mostly sunny skies with a biting wind. The high is only 18. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day. This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.FRIDAY: We have a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits in many neighborhoods, however, and the afternoon high is only about 22. Some snow showers are possible that could bring a coating to 1" accumulation.SATURDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 38.SUNDAY: Milder air arrives with clouds and sun and a high around 48.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy. The high is a lot milder: 52.TUESDAY: Look for more clouds and another possible shower, but it's still very mild with a high of 58.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and another mild high of 58.--------------------