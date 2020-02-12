AccuWeather Alert: First 90 Degree Day, Then Strong Thunderstorms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was mostly cloudy and very comfortable with low humidity, light winds and a relatively cool high of 73.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance of an predawn shower or thunderstorm. The low hits 64.
WEDNESDAY: A a warm front lifts through just after midnight and a much hotter and humid airmass invades the region, with a high near 90 degrees for the first time this year. During the afternoon and evening, a round of severe storms looks to push through the region. There is tremendous instability and high moisture content in the air. So, any thunderstorm will be accompanied by downpours and the severe threats of wind gusts to 60mph and even quarter size hail. We have issued an AccuWeather Alert for the heat and severe storms.
THURSDAY: Its warm and very muggy with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 87.
FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 87.
SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice, warm start to the weekend. We'll see partly sunny skies, a high of 88 and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
SUNDAY: It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a high of comfortable high of 80.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable, again, with a high of 78.
TUESDAY: Sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 82.
