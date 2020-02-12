PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms around early this evening; turning partly cloudy and humid. The overnight low drops down to 69 in the city.
SATURDAY: The cold front finally approaches the area and triggers a spotty storms. They could arrive as early as noon in the city before pushing to the shore. It's partly sunny, warm and humid in the morning with dewpoints lowering after the storms. High: 89.
SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 79.
MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81.
TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 86.
WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the chance of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high drops to 82.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun with a shower or thunderstorm around. High: 80.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News