AccuWeather Alert: Flood Warning for Delaware Valley

A Flood Warning has been issued for the entire Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley region until Friday evening.There is concern over rivers in the area flooding: Christina River in New Castle County, Red Clay Creek in New Castle County, and East Branch Brandywine in Chester County.Total Rainfall: 1.5" to 2.5", locally 3" to 4" near the coastWind: 40-50mph inland, 50-60mph along the coast (strongest winds in wee hours of Friday morning) Scattered power outages possible with such saturated ground.Coastal Flooding: Key high tide time is early Friday morning, 5:30am to 7:30am along the ocean front. Back bays will be later. All of the standard low lying streets and areas will flood.Biggest impact for travelers: Friday morning rush hour as all the heaviest rain will have just fallen. Watch for flooded roads and some creeks approaching flood stage.TODAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, heavy rain in the morning with lingering showers through the afternoon. Flooding could linger into the night time along some waterways. The high is a very mild 64.SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we're left with a partly sunny, brisk day and a cooler high of 49. A stray shower can't be ruled out. Winds could gust 40 to 45 mph at times giving us wind chills in the 30s.SUNDAY: We see lots of sun. It's still brisk and chilly, so wear layers if you're headed to the Eagles game. The high is 45. A flurry is possible at night.MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): An early flurry is possible. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun. It looks like a dry, chilly evening for Santa and his reindeer! The high hits 45.TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Clouds will mix with some occasional sunshine. There's a chance of flurries or snow shower at night. The high drops to 43.WEDNESDAY: A morning snow shower is possible. This is a partly sunny, chilly day with a high around 44.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is 46.--------------------