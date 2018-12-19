WEATHER

Accuweather Alert: Flooding Rains Thursday Afternoon Into Friday

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., December 19, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cold start with temperatures in the 20s gave way to a seasonable afternoon, with a high of 44 and just some building cirrus clouds.

TONIGHT: We have a few clouds around, but some stars showing as well. Our low in Philadelphia is 32 with some outlying suburbs in the upper 20s, but overall, it's not as cold as the previous night.

THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Light rain moves in during the afternoon, becoming steady at night. A strong low level jet around 60mph out of the south-southeast will aid in moisture transport and surging milder temps into our region during the overnight hours of Thursday night. It will also lead to some gusty winds being brought down from the surface-----those winds could reach 40mph inland and 50mph along the coast. Afternoon highs reach 49, then temperatures rise overnight.

A Flood Watch has been posted, for 1.5" to 2.5" of rain.
Impacts: Flooded roads, streams and creeks, possible flooding on rivers like the Schuylkill
Biggest Impact Period: Friday morning rush

FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, heavy rain in the morning with lingering showers through the afternoon. The high is a very mild 64.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we're left with a partly sunny day and a cooler high of 49. Winds could gust 40 to 45 mph at times giving us wind chills in the 30s.

SUNDAY: We see lots of sun. It's still brisk and cool. The high is 45.

MONDAY: (Christmas Eve): Clouds mix with sunshine. It looks dry, but chilly for Santa and his reindeer! The high hits 45.

TUESDAY: (Christmas Day) Clouds will mix with some occasional sunshine. There's a chance of a rain or snow shower at night. The high drops to 42.

WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny, chilly day with a high around 44.

