Accuweather Alert: Flooding Rains Thursday Night Into Friday

Early sunshine is giving way to increasing clouds today. Spotty showers will arrive, mainly in the afternoon. The evening commute could feature wet roads. Temperatures climb to about 49 by dinner time and then rise from there tonight.TONIGHT: Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid 50s tonight with rain growing heavy at times late at night and overnight. A drenching thunderstorm is also possible. Look for flooded roads and rising creeks and streams, as well. The low will dip to about 48 overnight.A Flood Watch has been posted across the region through late Friday night. We expect 1.5" to 2.5" of rain.Impacts: Flooded roads, streams and creeks, possible flooding on rivers like the SchuylkillBiggest Impact Period: Friday morning rushFRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, heavy rain in the morning with lingering showers through the afternoon. Flooding could linger into the night time along some waterways. The high is a very mild 64.SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we're left with a partly sunny, brisk day and a cooler high of 49. A stray shower can't be ruled out. Winds could gust 40 to 45 mph at times giving us wind chills in the 30s.SUNDAY: We see lots of sun. It's still brisk and chilly, so wear layers if you're headed to the Eagles game. The high is 45. A flurry is possible at night.MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): An early flurry is possible. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun. It looks like a dry, chilly evening for Santa and his reindeer! The high hits 45.TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Clouds will mix with some occasional sunshine. There's a chance of flurries or snow shower at night. The high drops to 42.WEDNESDAY: A morning snow shower is possible. This is a partly sunny, chilly day with a high around 44.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is 46.--------------------