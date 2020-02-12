Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory, Spotty Strong Storms Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun today. It's hot and very humid with a high of 94 and a heat index over 100 at times. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect everywhere except the Lehigh Valley, Berks and Lancaster counties from 11 a.m. until 8 o'clock this evening. Some thunderstorms are likely late today and tonight, with some of these storms potentially producing damaging wind gusts.

TONIGHT: Some evening storms could feature strong, damaging wind gusts, especially in the southern half of the region. We dry out overnight, but it's warm and still a bit humid. The low is 75.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun will mix with clouds and it's still hot and humid in the morning. The humidity will probably drop off a bit during the afternoon. The high is 92.

THURSDAY: It's hot again, with mostly sunny skies, only moderate humidity and a high of 93.

FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny day with our high dipping to a more comfortable 88. Some spotty storms may pop-up in the afternoon, especially south of Philadelphia.

SATURDAY: Look for another partly sunny, seasonably warm day with a high around 89. The latest model information suggests a dry day.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a seasonably warm high of 86. A very spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out late in the day.

MONDAY: The hot returns to some degree with a high of 90. It's partly sunny and dry.

TUESDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, warm day with a high of 88.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly native using entrepreneurial talents to help feed children
AMBER ALERT issued for missing 2-year-old in Delaware
More than 700 attend N.J. party, ignore social distancing
More than a dozen members of Marlins test positive for COVID-19
Philly man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend at train station
Dueling protests in N.J. after business puts up controversial banner
Warning about mysterious seeds being mailed: What you should know
Show More
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Vigil held for woman whose body was found in trunk
Jersey shore beach patrols deal with COVID-19 cases
Philadelphia mom on mission to bring son's killer to justice
NJ gym owners arrested for defying state orders
More TOP STORIES News