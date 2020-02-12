AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory, Spotty Strong Storms Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun today. It's hot and very humid with a high of 94 and a heat index over 100 at times. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect everywhere except the Lehigh Valley, Berks and Lancaster counties from 11 a.m. until 8 o'clock this evening. Some thunderstorms are likely late today and tonight, with some of these storms potentially producing damaging wind gusts.
TONIGHT: Some evening storms could feature strong, damaging wind gusts, especially in the southern half of the region. We dry out overnight, but it's warm and still a bit humid. The low is 75.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun will mix with clouds and it's still hot and humid in the morning. The humidity will probably drop off a bit during the afternoon. The high is 92.
THURSDAY: It's hot again, with mostly sunny skies, only moderate humidity and a high of 93.
FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny day with our high dipping to a more comfortable 88. Some spotty storms may pop-up in the afternoon, especially south of Philadelphia.
SATURDAY: Look for another partly sunny, seasonably warm day with a high around 89. The latest model information suggests a dry day.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a seasonably warm high of 86. A very spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out late in the day.
MONDAY: The hot returns to some degree with a high of 90. It's partly sunny and dry.
TUESDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, warm day with a high of 88.
