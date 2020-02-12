AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high temperature in Philadelphia hit 95 today, the 23rd day in the nineties this year. More 90s are on the way this week.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a warm, muggy low of 79.
TUESDAY: This is another hot day with more humidity, as dew points rise into the 70s. Look for partly sunny skies, a high of 94 and heat index values around 100. In the afternoon and evening, spotty thunderstorms will develop and some could become severe.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun will mix with clouds and it's still hot and humid, but better than the start of the week with a high of just 92. The heat index will make it feel like the mid 90s. A thunderstorm is possible, but mainly well south of Philadelphia.
THURSDAY: It's hot again, with mostly sunny skies and moderate humidity. The high hits 93.
FRIDAY: This is partly sunny, nice summer day with a high of 88.
SATURDAY: Look for another partly sunny, seasonably warm day with a spotty thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening and a high around 88.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another thunderstorm possible. The high hits 88.
MONDAY: it's partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.
