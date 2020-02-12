Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory Wednesday; evening thunderstorms possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit 95 degrees today, making this the fifth day of heat wave number two.

Philadelphia health officials are continuing a Heat Emergency with various cooling stations and home visits available. Call 215-765-9040 for more information.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase. A late thunderstorm is possible. The low is a somewhat muggy 76.

WEDNESDAY: The humidity roars back and this looks like a hot, oppressive day. Look for a mix of clouds than sun, with a scattered, drenching thunderstorm possible. The high is 95, but heat index values will be near 100 again and perhaps higher.

THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and steamy day. An approaching cold front will spark the chance of some drenching showers and strong, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high is 91.

FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives! Behind our departing front, we welcome a much more comfortable air mass. It will be mostly sunny and still warm, but seasonable and not nearly as humid, especially in the afternoon. The high dips to 89.

SATURDAY: The nice weather pattern continues. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a high of 90.

SUNDAY: This is another nice summer day with partly sunny skies and a warm high around 92.

MONDAY: It's hot and more humid again with a mix of clouds and sun, a possible thunderstorm and a high of 93.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid with another possible thunderstorm. The high 92.
