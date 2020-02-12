AccuWeather Alert: Heat and Humidity Build Tuesday with the Potential for Severe Storms.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had a mix of clouds and sun today with hot and humid conditions building back into the region. The high hit 91, with some spotty late afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of Philadelphia.
TONIGHT: Isolated evening showers and thunderstorms, then becoming partly cloudy. It's still warm and muggy with a low of 74.
TUESDAY: Oppressive humidity and hot high temperatures mark the day with some more afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely as a cold front draws closer to the region. This time, some of these could become severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. The high reaches 92.
WEDNESDAY: Our cold front is gone and with it goes the uncomfortable heat and humidity. Look for a mostly sunny, breezy, comfortable afternoon with a seasonable high of 84.
THURSDAY: Hot air returns with partial sunshine and a high back up around 93. Dew points climb back near 70, with oppressive humidity A night time shower or thunderstorm is possible.
FRIDAY: We'll have variable clouds and sun. It will be very warm and humid with more showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes in. The high hits 90
SATURDAY: It currently appears as though any rain is gone before dawn and we get a relatively nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and only moderate humidity. Our high dips to 86.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Humidity drops and the high cools to 80
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 80.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Marco is predicted to make landfall near eastern Louisiana as a tropical storm sometime tonight and then drift and weaken over Texas by Wednesday. Laura is expected to strengthen to a category two hurricane and make landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon near the Louisiana-Texas border.
With the same general areas threatened by two tropical systems within 48 hours, storm surge is a high concern along with inland fresh water flooding. A general 5-10 inches of rain is likely with localized spots seeing up to 20 inches along the Gulf Coast. As previously mentioned, the impact for us would be mainly on Friday with some showers and thunderstorms possible, although Laura will no longer be a tropical system at that point.
