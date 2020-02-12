weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heat, humidity, scattered storms today

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather Alert: Heat, Humidity, Scattered Storms today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Partial morning sunshine gives way to more clouds later in the day. The afternoon looks hot and humid with a high of 92. The afternoon air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups including young children, seniors and those suffering from heart and lung conditions. Spotty, strong thunderstorms with drenching downpours are possible in some neighborhoods, mainly after about 4 p.m.

TONIGHT: It's warm and humid with more spotty storms possible up until around midnight. After that, we're mostly cloudy with overnight lows ranging between 66 in outlying suburbs and 70 in Philadelphia.

THURSDAY: Relief comes quickly. Look for partly sunny skies with humidity quickly dropping. It will be warm with a high of 85, but not as hot and much more comfortable.

FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern appears to be on tap as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some rain developing in the afternoon or evening. The high dips to just 69.

SATURDAY: This looks like the clunker of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain, mainly in the morning. The afternoon may be drier, but the high is only 64. The Shore will be a few degrees cooler.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. A shower can't be ruled out, but large chunks of the day will be dry and the high improves a bit to 70. Again, it will be cooler at the Shore.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This is the pick of the holiday weekend. Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. We warm up to 78 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a slightly warmer high of 78.

WEDNESDAY: We have another partly sunny, warm day with a high of 84.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Feeling like summer ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens, woman rescued from house fire in Philadelphia
2nd arrest made in New Jersey mass shooting
Police ID teen accused of raping woman over 3-hour period
AAA says Memorial Day travel will be up 60% across area
Delaware offering college tuition, cash incentives to get vaccinated
Philly police, community mark one year since George Floyd's murder
2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart
Show More
Woman's wedding dress lost in house fire days before her big day
Small businesses continue to struggle to fill jobs
Pollen counts are high and that's not going away anytime soon: Expert
How George Floyd's murder sparked art as a form of activism
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe: ABC News
More TOP STORIES News