AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Rain Today with Localized Flooding

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain will be with us all day in most areas. Parts of Delaware and South Jersey could see a lull around midday, but heavy rain returns after that. Overall, 1-3" is possible with some spots going as high as 4". The high is just 56. It will be somewhat breezy with gusts up to 25 mph inland and 40 mph at the Shore. Look out for street flooding and slippery wet leaves.
TONIGHT: The rain continues before tapering a bit late at night. The low is a chilly 44.
FRIDAY: An second area of low pressure develops, bringing a little extra rain for Friday morning. This will probably end during the morning. The bigger story will be the temperature. We'll only see a high of 48 with wind chills making it feel like the 30s for a while. By the way, the rain could end as some snow in the Poconos and perhaps the Lehigh Valley.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): High pressure brings us bright sunshine just in time for the weekend. But it's a chilly day with a high of just 50. Trick or treat temperatures will be falling into the mid-40s. Remember to set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed at night as daylight saving time ends.
SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's milder with a more seasonable high of 62. We could see a few showers at night.
MONDAY: Morning clouds should give way to a good deal of sunshine during the afternoon. It's chilly again with a high of only 46 and wind chills in the 30s.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is a mostly sunny day, but still cool with a high of 49, so bundle up heading to the polls to vote.
WEDNESDAY: A rebound in temperatures is in store. This is a mostly sunny and breezy day, but much milder with a high of 63.
THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny and mild with a high of 67.
