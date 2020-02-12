AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, high winds for Christmas Eve night

HIGH WIND WARNING: This is posted in all coastal counties in New Jersey and Sussex County, Delaware, beginning at 6pm and not ending until after midnight. Gusts as high as 70 mph could bring down tree branches and wires. Scattered power outages are likely.
HIGH WIND ADVISORY: This is posted for counties outside of the warning area and on up to both sides of the Delaware River. Gusts of 40-60 mph are possible, enough to cause scattered power outages and downed trees/branches.
TODAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Clouds will remain thick with some spotty showers around at times. It will be breezy and very mild with a high of 60.
TONIGHT: Steady rain arrives from the west, possibly entering our far northwest suburbs by early evening. The heaviest rain will creep through the region later tonight and overnight. At some point overnight, a squall line is possible that could produce some severe thunderstorms and damaging gusts. In general, it will be a windy night with strong gusts especially high from I-95 to the Shore. It will also be a mild night with lows holding overnight in the low 50s.
SANTA FORECAST: Conditions are perfect in the North Pole for flying and we're advised that Santa's sleigh and reindeer have been specially outfitted this year to handle tonight's stormy weather here in our area. No delays are expected.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Any lingering rain will be off to the east between 8 and 10 a.m. and with sunrise temperatures in the 50s, we shouldn't have much of an issue with icing. But the story of Christmas Day will be plunging temperatures, blustery winds and a much colder "feel" than what we just saw on Christmas Eve. Look a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures plunging through the 30s during the late afternoon and blustery winds giving us wind chills in the 20s.
SATURDAY (KWANZA): The cold air that gradually arrived on Christmas Day really settles into the region for the start of the weekend. Look for partly sunny skies with morning lows in the low 20s and teens, followed by an afternoon high of just 33. Wind chills will be in the teens, so plan on bundling up.
SUNDAY: Sunshine will mix with a few patchy clouds. After morning lows in the 20s, it won't feel quite as harsh in the afternoon with less wind and our high inching up to 42.
MONDAY: Clouds will increase during the morning. Some showers are possible, especially later in the day and at night. The high improves to 48.
TUESDAY: It's blustery with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. The high drops to 38.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine roars back, but it's chilly with a high near 38.
THURSDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Rain is possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high is a relatively mild 46.
