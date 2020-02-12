AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, high winds overnight.

HIGH WIND WARNING: This is posted in all coastal counties in New Jersey and Sussex County, Delaware, beginning at 6pm and not ending until after midnight. Gusts as high as 70 mph could bring down tree branches and wires. Scattered power outages are likely.
HIGH WIND ADVISORY: This is posted for counties outside of the warning area and on up to both sides of the Delaware River. Gusts of 40-60 mph are possible, enough to cause scattered power outages and downed trees/branches.
TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Flooding is possible for areas north and west of the city. At some point overnight, well after midnight, a squall line will develop and push through the viewing area. Severe weather is possible with that line. It will also be very windy overnight. Winds gusting 40-50 mph in the city and 60-70 mph down at the shore. Temperatures holding steady in the upper 50's.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Any lingering rain will be off to the east between 8 and 10 a.m. and with sunrise temperatures in the 50s, we shouldn't have much of an issue with icing. But the story of Christmas Day will be plunging temperatures, blustery winds and a much colder "feel" than what we just saw on Christmas Eve. Look a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures plunging through the 30s during the late afternoon and blustery winds giving us wind chills in the 20s.
SATURDAY (KWANZA): The cold air that gradually arrived on Christmas Day really settles into the region for the start of the weekend. Look for partly sunny skies with morning lows in the low 20s and teens, followed by an afternoon high of just 33. Wind chills will be in the teens, so plan on bundling up.
SUNDAY: Sunshine will mix with a few patchy clouds. After morning lows in the 20s, it won't feel quite as harsh in the afternoon with less wind and our high inching up to 42.
MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible. High 48.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 41.
THURSDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Mostly cloudy and very mild with rain developing. High 54.
