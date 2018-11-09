AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain Late Today and Tonight

Clouds are overtaking the region today. A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible during the morning and early afternoon. Heavy rain arrives late in the afternoon and continues through most of the evening. The high is a chilly 53.RAIN-RELATED ISSUES: Rain will be heavy enough at times to produce street flooding, especially in areas where leaves clog drains. A total of .75" to 1.5" is likely. A gusty thunderstorm can not be ruled out south and east of I-95.TONIGHT: Rain dies down after about 10 or 11 p.m. and clouds break up overnight. The low is a chilly 42. The winds begin to pick up overnight.SATURDAY: We see partly sunny skies, but it's much cooler with a blustery, cold wind. The high is 45, but with wind gusts near 40 mph, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s! For those of you who've been pining for winter weather, it will feel like on Saturday.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high hits just 46. Dress for winter if you're heading to the night time Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 50. It will probably start to rain at night.TUESDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and rain at times, along with a blustery wind as a coastal storm moves up the eastern seaboard. The high hits 53.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns behind that departing storm, but whipping around behind the storm's west side will leave us with a blustery and cold day. The high is just 42. Winds will gust 40-50 mph with wind chills stuck in the 30s.THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and still chilly with another high around 44.FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a slightly improved high around 47.