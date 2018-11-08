AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain on the Way

It has been a beautiful, but cool fall day with lots of sunshine and temps in the mid 50s. This all changes as we head through Friday and low pressure heads toward us.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken overnight. The low is 43.FRIDAY: Clouds will be in place by morning with an isolated shower possible into the midday, however much of the morning looks dry. The heavy, steady rain begins mid to late afternoon and lasts through the first part of the night. Rain should be out of the area close to midnight. Here are key points: Main time is 4pm to 10pm; Quick hit of heavy rain,Totals of 0.75" to 1.5"; Localized flooding on roads as many drains clogged by leaves; Could be a real nasty evening commute; Threat of an isolated severe t'storm in SE areas (damaging winds would be the concern.) The high is still relatively cool: 55.SATURDAY: The rain is gone well before dawn and we end up with partly sunny skies. It's much cooler with a blustery, chilly wind. The high is 45, but with wind gusts near 40 mph, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s!SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high hits just 46. Dress for winter if you're heading to the night time Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 50. It will probably start to rain at night.TUESDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and rain at times, along with a blustery wind as a coastal storm moves up the eastern seaboard. The high hits 55.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns, but it's windy and chilly with a high of just 42. A spotty passing shower is possible, but most of the day looks dry. Winds will gust 40-50mph, with wind chills stuck in the 30s.THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny and chilly with another high around 44.