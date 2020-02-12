AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rains bring Flash Flooding, Severe Storms

That also includes a Flash Flood Emergency that is in effect for the northern portion of Philadelphia. It is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said this is a life-threatening situation with numerous water rescues reported.
Residents in those areas are told to move to higher ground if floodwaters threaten.
A Flash Flood Emergency is issued for "exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon."
TONIGHT: Evening storms give way to partly cloudy skies. The low is a warm 74.
TUESDAY: It stays rather hot and humid with just a few spotty storms in the afternoon. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. It stays hot and humid with a high of 91.
THURSDAY: The heat rolls on with clouds and sun and a hot high of 92.
FRIDAY: Tropical downpours are likely as low pressure moves up the coast. The high drops to 89.
SATURDAY: It could be a bit wet to start the weekend with more clouds, some sun and a few showers or thunderstorms. High 91.
SUNDAY: The heat continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and not as humid. The high drops to 89.
