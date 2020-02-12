AccuWeather Alert: Hot and Humid, Severe Storms Possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's hot and oppressively humid today with a high of 92. Later int he afternoon, a line of potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in the northern suburbs and plow all the way to the shore by later this evening. These fast-moving storms could become severe as they roll past, the biggest threat being damaging wind gusts. Take cover indoors on the lower floors if you hear thunder.
TONIGHT: Isolated evening showers and thunderstorms give way to drying and lowering humidity. The low is 69.
WEDNESDAY: Our cold front is gone and with it goes the uncomfortable heat and humidity. Look for a mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable afternoon with a seasonable high of 84.
THURSDAY: Hot air returns with partial sunshine and a high back up to around 93. Dew points climb back to near 70 during the afternoon, so it's very sticky again. A night time shower or thunderstorm is possible.
FRIDAY: We'll have variable clouds and sun. It will be very warm and humid with more showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes in. The high hits 90
SATURDAY: Most of our rain should be gone by dawn, giving us a relatively nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and only moderate humidity. Our high dips to 86. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but it's not a wash-out.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Humidity drops and the high cools to 83. There could still be a thunderstorm nearby, but most of the day is dry.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 80.
TUESDAY: This is yet another mainly sunny day with our high slipping to 80.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Marco is now only a tropical depression as it deposits some rain along the Louisiana coast. It will weaken over Texas on Wednesday. Laura is expected to strengthen to a category two hurricane and make landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening near the Louisiana-Texas border. With the same general areas threatened by two tropical systems within 48 hours, storm surge is a high concern along with inland fresh water flooding. A general 5-10 inches of rain is likely with localized spots seeing up to 20 inches along the Gulf Coast. As previously mentioned, the impact for us would be mainly on Friday with some showers and thunderstorms possible, although Laura will no longer be a tropical system at that point.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and Humid, Severe Storms Possible
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News