AccuWeather Alert: Light Snow Tonight

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 11, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thickening clouds. High 34. Winter Weather Advisories are issued for all of Delaware and far southern New Jersey from 7PM Saturday until 7PM Sunday, where the highest totals will occur. Light snow will break out Saturday evening between 6 and 10 p.m. from west to east as a good slug of upper level energy slides toward us. The snow becomes a bit steadier overnight, especially in the southern half of the region.

TONIGHT: Periods of light snow, cold. Watch for slippery roads. Lows 24/27.

SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning tapers as we head into the afternoon from north to south, as an area of low pressure passes off the Carolina coast and heads out to sea. Snowfall amounts: just flurries for the Poconos; Lehigh Valley: Coating to 1"; Philadelphia Metro: 1" to 2"; Delaware and far southern New Jersey including Millville, Atlantic City & Cape May: 2" to 4". High 34.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder, but still chilly. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 44.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. High 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible during the afternoon. High 44.
