AccuWeather Alert: Moderate snowfall expected in some areas overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and an ACCUWEATHER ALERT have both been issued for southeastern Pennsylvania, including the city of Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow developing after midnight, becoming steady south and east. Roads will become snow-covered. Low 28.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow during the morning hours. Tapering off around midday. Total accumulations will range from 1-3 inches north and west, 2-3 inches in the city and 3-5 inches across south Jersey, mainly south of Route 40. High 34.
FRIDAY: Latest models show Friday's wave of low pressure missing us to the south. Morning clouds give way to sunshine. The high drops to 30.
SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for sun giving way to more clouds during the afternoon with sleet and/or freezing rain developing and a high of just 26.
SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a bit of sleet and freezing rain possible, especially in the morning, thanks to a coastal system passing us by. The high is 35.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region. We have mostly sunny skies, but the high only reaches 30.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region and a mix of snow and ice is possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Our high hits 34.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.
