weather

AccuWeather Alert: Moderate snowfall expected in some areas overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and an ACCUWEATHER ALERT have both been issued for southeastern Pennsylvania, including the city of Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow developing after midnight, becoming steady south and east. Roads will become snow-covered. Low 28.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow during the morning hours. Tapering off around midday. Total accumulations will range from 1-3 inches north and west, 2-3 inches in the city and 3-5 inches across south Jersey, mainly south of Route 40. High 34.

FRIDAY: Latest models show Friday's wave of low pressure missing us to the south. Morning clouds give way to sunshine. The high drops to 30.

SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for sun giving way to more clouds during the afternoon with sleet and/or freezing rain developing and a high of just 26.

SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a bit of sleet and freezing rain possible, especially in the morning, thanks to a coastal system passing us by. The high is 35.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region. We have mostly sunny skies, but the high only reaches 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region and a mix of snow and ice is possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Our high hits 34.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Residents dig out from Sunday's storm
Residents digging out from more snow
Tri-state area prepares for second snowstorm in a week
Residents prepare for second winter storm during Super Bowl weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Councilmembers take issue with proposed Philly police contract
Philly mayor urged to use Linc as mass vaccination site
Philly Sheriff Rochelle Bilal reflects on first year in historic position
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
Local leaders express support for Philly police commissioner
Newly-promoted 20/20 EP credits 6abc for fueling journalism passion
Show More
Tenants of Reading apartment forced to leave as borough prepares to condemn building
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
Gov. Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19
How did Carson Wentz, Eagles reach the brink of a trade
More TOP STORIES News