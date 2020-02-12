Weather

AccuWeather Alert: More Severe Storms Tonight and Late Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a very warm and muggy day, with the high in Philadelphia climbing to 89 degrees. That's the warmest day so far this year. We are at a risk for severe weather tonight, with scattered storms potentially involving damaging winds. The storms will likely be slow moving and could produce flooding downpours.

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on June 4, 2020.



TONIGHT: Some heavy thunderstorms move through our region. The most active time will be between 8PM and 2AM. It's mostly cloudy and humid with a warm low of 69.

FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 87. Expect more strong to severe late day and evening thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: The cold front finally approaches the area and triggers scattered late day storms. It's warm and humid with some sunshine mixing with the clouds. High: 89.

SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 79.

MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80.

TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 85.

WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the change of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high drops to 82.

More TOP STORIES News