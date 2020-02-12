AccuWeather Alert: More Severe Storms Tonight and Late Friday

TONIGHT: Some heavy thunderstorms move through our region. The most active time will be between 8PM and 2AM. It's mostly cloudy and humid with a warm low of 69.
FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 87. Expect more strong to severe late day and evening thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: The cold front finally approaches the area and triggers scattered late day storms. It's warm and humid with some sunshine mixing with the clouds. High: 89.
SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 79.
MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80.
TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 85.
WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the change of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 85.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high drops to 82.
