AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of clouds around today with a spotty shower at times during the morning and afternoon. Some brightening is possible later in the day, especially in north and western areas. Humidity drops during the afternoon. The high is a much more comfortable 78.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's a great evening to head out on the town. Humidity is low. We'll slip into the low 70s by about 9 or 10 o'clock tonight. The overnight low is a cooler 64.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and a high around 80.
SUNDAY: A front pushes back toward us from the south and this will probably provide more cloud cover with some sun poking through at times. A brief shower and some drizzle is possible, especially near the coast. The high is only 78.
MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with only occasional sun. We get another moderate high of 77.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slight uptick in humidity. A shower is possible at times, mainly in the afternoon. The high inches up to 79.
WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partial sunshine and a possible thunderstorm. The high is a warmer 85.
THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, humid day with another thunderstorm around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 87.
FRIDAY: It's partly sunny, still humid and still warm. Our high stops around 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More